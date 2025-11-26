Four operatives of Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested in Punjab

Chandigarh: Punjab Police’s Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) on Wednesday foiled a terror plot with the arrest of four operatives of foreign-based gangster Goldy Dhillon of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang after an exchange of fire on the Dera Bassi-Ambala highway, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on Wednesday.

Those arrested have been identified as Harvinder Singh, Lakhwinder Singh, Mohammad Samir, and Rohit Sharma, all residents of Patiala.

Police teams have also recovered seven .32 calibre pistols along with 70 cartridges from their possession.

DGP Yadav said the preliminary probe has revealed that the accused were acting on the instructions of their foreign-based handler and were planning targeted attacks in this region.

Additional Director General of Police, AGTF, Promod Ban, said specific intelligence inputs were received indicating the presence of the operatives in a house located along the Dera Bassi-Ambala highway.

During the operation, the accused opened fire at the police party with bullets striking the bulletproof jackets of Head Constable Gagandeep Singh and Constable Gulab Singh. In retaliatory fire, suspects Harvinder Singh and Samir sustained bullet injuries and were subsequently overpowered, along with the remaining two accused.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Mohali) Harmandeep Hans said all four accused have criminal histories. He said more arrests and recoveries are likely in the coming days.

Meanwhile, in another operation, the police have busted a cross-border smuggling module with the arrest of two brothers in Amritsar and recovered one improvised explosive device (IED) and two mobile phones from their possession.

Those arrested have been identified as Akashdeep Singh, alias Akash, and Yuvraj Singh, both residents of Ranike village in Amritsar.

Apart from recovering IED and mobile phones, police teams have also impounded their motorcycle, which they were using to commit a crime. DGP Yadav said that preliminary investigation has indicated that the duo were in contact with a Pakistan-based handler, highlighting strong cross-border links behind the conspiracy.



