Four Uddhav Sena Corporators Untraceable In Kalyan As Defection Fears Rock Local Politics

Political tensions escalated in the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) after the Shiv Sena (UBT) reported four of its corporators as untraceable, sparking fears that they may switch allegiance to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. The party has lodged a formal complaint, alleging that its elected representatives are being poached at a crucial moment in the race for control of the civic body.

The development comes as the Shinde faction edges closer to a majority in the 122-member KDMC. With support from five Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) corporators, and the possible backing of the four missing Sena (UBT) members, the Shinde-led alliance could cross the majority mark of 62.

Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut accused the missing corporators of betrayal, saying they were elected on the party’s symbol and turned their backs on the party within a day of their victory. Party leaders claim that while two corporators are in contact with the Shinde camp, the remaining two are currently unreachable. The missing leaders have been identified as Madhur Mhatre, Kirti Dhone, Rahul Kot and Swapnil Kene.

A complaint was filed at the Kolsewadi police station by local party functionary Sharad Patil, though senior police officials stated that no formal missing persons case has been registered, as the corporators are believed to have acted voluntarily.

The episode has triggered fresh political friction between rival camps, including tensions involving the MNS and the Thackeray brothers’ factions, further deepening the power struggle within Maharashtra’s municipal politics.