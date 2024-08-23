Four-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped And Assaulted In Delhi's Shahbad Dairy; Accused Arrested

Amid growing concerns over rising crimes against women, a tragic incident has emerged from Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area, where a four-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted. The incident occurred on Wednesday, August 21, involving a young girl from the neighborhood.



According to police reports, the girl was allegedly abducted by a neighbor named Paalak, who is estimated to be around 22 or 23 years old. The victim's father called the police around 9 pm on Wednesday, stating that his neighbor, Paalak, had lured his daughter away by offering her money while she was playing with other children. The girl was missing for approximately three hours and was discovered around 6 pm in a visibly distressed state.

The victim's father further reported that upon returning home, the child fainted, leading the family to immediately contact the authorities. The girl was then rushed to the hospital for a medical examination and treatment. Police officials confirmed that the child is currently with her parents and has received appropriate counseling to help her deal with the trauma.

In response to the incident, multiple police teams were quickly deployed to track down the suspect. After conducting several raids at various locations, the accused, Paalak, was arrested. The police have registered a case under Section 376(2) of the Indian Penal Code, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and Section 3(2)(va) of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

In the aftermath of the incident, tensions flared, leading to the victim's family setting the accused's house on fire in anger. Authorities have since restored order in the area, and the investigation remains ongoing.