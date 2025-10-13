Live
Foxconn’s Big Bet: Rs 15,000 Crore Investment and 14,000 New Jobs in Tamil Nadu!
Foxconn is making a huge move in Tamil Nadu with a Rs 15,000 crore investment! This will create 14,000 jobs and boost cutting-edge tech like AI and R&D, while strengthening Apple’s India supply chain. Discover what this means for the future of electronics manufacturing!
Foxconn, a large electronics maker from Taiwan, will invest Rs 15,000 crore in Tamil Nadu. This investment will create 14,000 new jobs in the state, said TRB Rajaa, the Industries Minister of Tamil Nadu.
Meeting with Tamil Nadu CM
The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin, met Foxconn’s India representative, Robert Wu. They confirmed the big investment and showed strong trust in Tamil Nadu.
Focus on Advanced Technology
Foxconn will bring advanced manufacturing, research and development (R&D), and AI-based technology to Tamil Nadu.
Special Foxconn Desk in Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu will have a special Foxconn Desk. This will help speed up projects and make coordination easier for Foxconn.
Foxconn’s Expansion in India
Foxconn is growing fast in India. It is investing in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and other states.
Supporting Apple’s Supply Chain
Foxconn is a major supplier for Apple. These investments help Apple reduce its dependence on China.
New iPhone 17 Factory Near Bengaluru
In August 2025, Foxconn started making the iPhone 17 at its new plant near Bengaluru airport. This $2.8 billion factory is Foxconn’s second-largest outside China.