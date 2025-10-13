  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Foxconn’s Big Bet: Rs 15,000 Crore Investment and 14,000 New Jobs in Tamil Nadu!

Foxconn’s Big Bet: Rs 15,000 Crore Investment and 14,000 New Jobs in Tamil Nadu!
x
Highlights

Foxconn is making a huge move in Tamil Nadu with a Rs 15,000 crore investment! This will create 14,000 jobs and boost cutting-edge tech like AI and R&D, while strengthening Apple’s India supply chain. Discover what this means for the future of electronics manufacturing!

Foxconn, a large electronics maker from Taiwan, will invest Rs 15,000 crore in Tamil Nadu. This investment will create 14,000 new jobs in the state, said TRB Rajaa, the Industries Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Meeting with Tamil Nadu CM

The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin, met Foxconn’s India representative, Robert Wu. They confirmed the big investment and showed strong trust in Tamil Nadu.

Focus on Advanced Technology

Foxconn will bring advanced manufacturing, research and development (R&D), and AI-based technology to Tamil Nadu.

Special Foxconn Desk in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu will have a special Foxconn Desk. This will help speed up projects and make coordination easier for Foxconn.

Foxconn’s Expansion in India

Foxconn is growing fast in India. It is investing in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and other states.

Supporting Apple’s Supply Chain

Foxconn is a major supplier for Apple. These investments help Apple reduce its dependence on China.

New iPhone 17 Factory Near Bengaluru

In August 2025, Foxconn started making the iPhone 17 at its new plant near Bengaluru airport. This $2.8 billion factory is Foxconn’s second-largest outside China.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick