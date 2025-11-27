Free to build Babri Masjid in Murshidabad, but Ram Mandir will also be built: Sukanta Majumdar

Kolkata: Union Minister of State Sukanta Majumdar on Thursday reacted to posters announcing a Babri Masjid foundation event in Murshidabad, stating that while people are free to build a mosque, a Ram Mandir would also be built. His remarks added fuel to an already heated political atmosphere ahead of December 6, the anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition.

The controversy emerged after Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir announced that he would lay the foundation stone of a mosque modeled on the Babri Masjid in Murshidabad on December 6.

The Trinamool Congress, however, distanced itself from the announcement. Meanwhile, posters related to the event surfaced across Beldanga, further intensifying tensions in the minority-dominated district, which witnessed clashes earlier this year during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

Speaking to IANS, Sukanta Majumdar said, “The Babri Masjid was once built in India, but it no longer exists; a Ram Mandir now stands there. I believe Trinamool Congress MLAs are trying to intimidate Hindus in Murshidabad, where they are a minority. If they want to build a Babri Masjid there, they are free to do so, but a Ram Mandir will also be built.”

He also questioned the historical basis of the proposed structure, saying, “I would suggest they read the ‘Baburnama’ first to understand the relationship between Babur and the Babri. Whether such a reconstruction is justified—let Muslim scholars decide.”

Responding to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s recent criticism of the BJP and the Election Commission over voter list revision under the SIR exercise, Majumdar dismissed her statements as political theatrics.

Banerjee had accused the BJP of influencing the central poll body and warned against the deletion of names of genuine voters. She also said she would launch a nationwide protest if she or her supporters were targeted.

Countering her remarks, Majumdar said, “Mamata Banerjee is a regional leader, not a national one. If she claims she can shake the entire country, she does not have that courage. Congress and Trinamool are only fighting over who will lead the Opposition. Their goals are similar—Mamata wants to secure her family, and Sonia Gandhi wants to secure her son.”