French President Macron turns heads with morning jog at Mumbai's Marine Drive

Mumbai: French President Emmanuel Macron, known for his active lifestyle, took advantage of the pleasant Mumbai morning on Tuesday, with a spontaneous jog along the iconic Marine Drive promenade.

The city was just beginning to stir as he emerged from his motorcade, flanked by a scaled-down security detail, and nodded to his bewildered but quickly adjusting French and Indian security teams.

Interestingly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after welcoming French President Macron, asked him that if he had gone for jogging in Mumbai on Tuesday morning.

In the video released by the French President, he was heard telling PM Modi so he already knew about it.

Macron, dressed in a simple grey T-shirt and black shorts, started his run amid few morning walkers having their daily walk.

Initially, a few early risers and dog walkers did a double-take, some even halting mid-stride, utterly perplexed to see a world leader jogging amongst them.

"Is that... no, it can't be," one elderly woman muttered, shielding her eyes against the glare.

But as President Macron offered a quick, friendly wave to those he passed, a murmur of recognition rippled through the small crowd.

He ran with purpose, his gaze sweeping across the vast expanse of the ocean.

He observed the fishermen mending their nets, the yoga enthusiasts already deep in their sun salutations, and the young couples enjoying a quiet moment by the water.

Mid-run, a young boy, dared to call out, "Bonjour, Monsieur le President!" Macron, surprised and amused, slowed to a jog, offering a broad smile and a thumbs-up before continuing his pace. The boy, beaming, instantly became the envy of his friends.

His run concluded near the famous "Queen's Necklace" view where President Macron paused and exchanged a few quiet words with his security chief, perhaps remarking on the vibrancy of Mumbai.

His brief, unexpected appearance on the Marine Lines Promenade caught the Mumbaikars unawares.

However, as the news spread, people rushed to have a first look of the French President.

It was a refreshing break also for the French President before pursuing the high-stakes diplomacy.

Eye witnesses said what they liked the most was the unassuming way he connected with them leaving aside diplomatic protocols.



