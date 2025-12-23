Fresh Clashes In Assam’s Karbi Anglong Lead To Internet Shutdown And Curbs On Movement

Fresh violence broke out in Assam’s Karbi Anglong region following tensions linked to an eviction drive, forcing authorities to suspend internet services in two districts to prevent the situation from worsening. Officials said the decision was taken in the interest of maintaining public peace and stopping the spread of rumours that could fuel further unrest.

The clashes, involving two groups of protesters, left at least eight people injured. Police resorted to lathi-charge and used tear gas shells to disperse the crowd as the confrontation escalated. Security forces were seen rushing injured personnel and civilians to nearby hospitals as the situation turned volatile.

According to an official order issued by the Home and Political Department, the suspension of internet services will remain in effect until further notice. Authorities said the temporary shutdown is aimed at ensuring law and order and avoiding any further deterioration of the already tense situation in the area.

Despite prohibitory orders being in place, large groups of people, including women and children whose shops were allegedly set on fire a day earlier, came out onto the streets to protest. At the same time, demonstrators demanding the eviction of encroachers from the tribal belt also gathered in the Kheroni market area, leading to confrontations between opposing groups.

Heavy security deployment followed across the district. Assam Police officials said talks have been initiated with all sides to defuse tensions and restore calm. Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) Akhilesh Kumar Singh stated that authorities are addressing grievances through dialogue and legal measures, urging residents not to take the law into their own hands. He added that adequate forces have been stationed in the area to prevent further violence.

To maintain public order, the district administration imposed Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Suraksha Sanhita across Karbi Anglong. The prohibitory order bans the assembly of five or more people, restricts the movement of individuals and private vehicles during evening and night hours, and prohibits rallies, demonstrations, torch processions, and sit-ins in public spaces.

The order also bars the carrying of weapons, the use of firecrackers, and the circulation of inflammatory or provocative content, including speeches, posters, or wall writings. The use of loudspeakers or microphones without prior approval has also been disallowed as authorities work to prevent ethnic or communal tensions and safeguard life and property in the district.