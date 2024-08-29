Live
Fresh low pressure to trigger heavy rains in Odisha
A low pressure area over central and adjoining northern regions of the Bay of Bengal due to a cyclonic circulation is likely to intensify into a depression as it moves towards the northern coast of Andhra Pradesh and the southern coast of Odisha.
Bhubaneswar: A low pressure area over central and adjoining northern regions of the Bay of Bengal due to a cyclonic circulation is likely to intensify into a depression as it moves towards the northern coast of Andhra Pradesh and the southern coast of Odisha. The India Meteorological Department on Thursday said the system is likely to trigger heavy to very heavy rainfall in several parts of Odisha over the next three days.
As a precautionary measure, Koraput Collector has announced closure of all schools and Anganwadi centres in the district on Friday. The Collector has also advised people to remain indoors.
The IMD has issued an orange warning for Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati and Ganjam districts. A yellow warning (be aware) has been issued for Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Khurda, Puri, Nuapada, Bargarh, Boudh and Sonepur districts, indicating that residents should stay alert to changing weather conditions.