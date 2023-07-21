Fresh low pressure triggers more rain in Odisha

Bhubaneswar:Odisha government alerted the collectors of Malkangiri, Koraput and Kalahandi districts to meet any eventuality in view of the formation of a low pressure over Bay of Bengal off the Odisha coast.

Many parts of the State, including the flash flood-hit Malkangiri district, witnessed rainfall since Thursday morning. Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal, the low pressure area was formed and it is likely to move across Odisha during the next two days, the IMD said in a bulletin.

The weather office also said light to moderate widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely across the State till July 24. The IMD has issued both Orange and Yellow warnings till 8.30 am on July 21.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 cm to 20 cm) is likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Kalahandi and Kandhamal.

The IMD also said heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Cuttack, Boudh, Sonepur, Balangir and Bargarh between Thursday and Friday morning.

Over 50 mm rainfall was recorded in the districts of Malkangiri, Ganjam and Balangir districts during the last 24 hours. The IMD also said squally weather with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40 kmph to 50 kmph is very likely along and off Odisha coast from July 20 to 22. The weather office advised fishermen not to venture into the sea during this period.

Heavy rain over the last three days has caused flood-like situation in Malkangiri district, as large parts have been cut off due to water logging and submersion of roads. Road communication from the district headquarters town of Malkangiri to Balimela, Kalimela and Motu towns has been cut off.

Severe water-logging was reported from different parts of the district and water was flowing over different bridges in Potteru and Kangurukonda areas. With Gora bridge under the water, communication to Andrapalli gram panchayat in Swabhiman Anchal has been affected.

The Met department said seven blocks in Malkangiri district have received an average rainfall of 943.2 mm in the last 24 hours. However, the average rainfall in the district was 134.74 mm. The flood-like situation has prevented 123 students from attending their degree

examinations.