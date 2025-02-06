Live
- Bengaluru: Contaminated Tap Water in Pulakeshinagar, E. coli Found
- RG Kar financial case: Sandip Ghosh moves division bench of Calcutta HC
- Maha Kumbh: Haryana CM, Cabinet to take holy dip in Triveni Sangam today
- US federal judge indefinitely blocks Trump's order ending birthright citizenship
- Centre approves Rs 176 crore for Telangana under SASCI scheme
- Now, Pakistan will take Hamas' help for terrorist attacks in Kashmir: VHP
- WI to commence new WTC cycle with three-Test home series against Australia
- Many Americans unaware of long-term risks of heart disease with pregnancy: Study
- J&K mysterious deaths: All pesticide, insecticide shops sealed in Rajouri district
- Students globally express concerns about ChatGPT’s reliability: Study
Just In
Fresh snowfall in popular tourist towns of Himachal
Shimla: Fresh snowfall was recorded in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh, with the Met office issuing a ‘yellow’ alert for thunderstorm and...
Shimla: Fresh snowfall was recorded in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh, with the Met office issuing a ‘yellow’ alert for thunderstorm and lightning in some districts on Wednesday. Isolated places in Shimla, Kullu, Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti, and Chamba districts received snow, according to the Met office. Snow-fall was also recorded in the famous tourist resort towns of Narkanda and Kufri in Shimla district, Dalhousie in Chamba, and Manali and adjoining areas in Kullu. There were also reports of snowfall in parts of Mandi district, including Seraj, Prashar, Shikari and Kamrunag.
The snowfall kindled hope among hoteliers of an increase in tourist footfall. It also brought cheer among horticulturalists worried by a dry spell plaguing the state. Snow is considered good for apple cultivation.
However, the precipitation was insufficient to bring the dry spell to a complete stop. The Met office said Kothi received 33 cm of snow, followed by Gondla (11 cm), Keylong (9 cm), Kukumseri (8.3 cm), Bharmour (8 cm), Manali (7.4 cm), Jot (6 cm), Kalpa (7.3 cm), and Shillaroo and Khadrala (5 cm each). Shimla town received sleet while adjoining Kufri received 4 cm of snow.