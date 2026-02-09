Fresh Twists Deepen Mystery In Ghaziabad Sisters’ Suicide Case As Police Flag Family Contradictions

The investigation into the deaths of three minor sisters who jumped from the ninth floor of a Ghaziabad high-rise has become increasingly complex, with police uncovering inconsistencies in their father’s statements, disputed marital relationships and troubling details about the children’s upbringing.

Investigators say repeated questioning of the father, Chetan Kumar, has revealed a tangled family history involving three marriages, mounting financial debt and unclear claims about a young woman named Tina. While Chetan initially told police that Tina was his sister-in-law, further questioning suggested she was his third wife and a former employee whom he later married. Police believe Tina, around 22 years old, has a three-year-old daughter with him, making the contradictory statements a central focus of the probe.

Police have also flagged inconsistencies in the timeline of Chetan’s marriages. He has claimed to have married Sujata in 2010 and Hina in 2013, but the age of his eldest daughter has raised doubts about his explanation that remarriage was due to childlessness. Investigators are now attempting to verify marriage records, though the lack of documentation and the illiteracy of his wives have complicated the process.

Living conditions inside the family’s three-bedroom flat have also raised questions. Despite ample space, the entire family reportedly slept in a single room. Chetan told police this was routine, even though the girls allegedly left the room late at night without anyone noticing, an explanation officers say does not add up.

Further inquiry revealed that the girls had been out of school for several years, with the family citing financial hardship as the reason. Police are now working to trace their educational history, confirm when and why they dropped out, and examine claims about their academic performance.

Investigators also discovered that the girls once had two mobile phones, both of which were sold by their father due to debt, one six months ago and the other just days before the incident. Police are attempting to trace the devices using IMEI numbers, though recovery of data may prove difficult.

Authorities say the case is now being examined against the backdrop of financial strain, fractured family relationships, disrupted education and possible mental distress within the household. Post-mortem findings, school records, mobile data and further statements from family members are expected to play a crucial role as police continue to piece together the circumstances that led to the tragic deaths.