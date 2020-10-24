Friday following Milad-un Nabi is a holiday in Jammu and Kashmir

Eid e-Milad-un Nabi is the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad Sallallahu Alaihiwasallam (PBUH). It is celebrated on the 12th day of the month of Rabiulawal, the third month of the Muslim calendar which is 30th October 2020.



In Jammu and Kashmir, the Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi is a holiday throughout the state.

Also known as 'Milad un Nabi', is observed as a public holiday in many countries with a vast Muslim population as it honours the anniversary of the birth of Prophet Muhammad Sallallahu Alaihiwasallam (PBUH) the founder of Islam and the proclaimer of the Qurʾan.

Salaat-ul-Jumu'ah (the Friday prayer), is a namaz which is held as afternoon prayer each Friday. It is one of the grandest Islamic rituals and one of its confirmed non-obligatory acts.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the first Friday prayers after Milad-un Nabi are predominantly important.