'From Bihar to Italy', Shah takes 'infiltrator' dig at Rahul

Patna: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched a direct attack on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's “vote chori” charges, claiming that he is talking about the issue because “names of infiltrators have been deleted from the voter list”.

Shah said the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha could take out a yatra from Bihar to Italy, but the Centre wouldn't budge, in an apparent dig at Gandhi’s ‘Vote Adhikar Yatra’.

"Rahul Gandhi is talking about 'vote chori' because the names of infiltrators have been deleted from the voters' list. He can take out yatra from Bihar to Italy, but we won't allow infiltrators to remain here," Shah said in a poll rally in Arwal.

Shah also bristled at Gandhi's charge and asked, "If he thinks there is 'vote chori', why does he not lodge a formal complaint with the Election Commission?".

Referring to the CPI(ML) Liberation, which has aligned with the INDIA bloc, the home minister said, "Under (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi's leadership, we have been able to weed out the menace of Naxalism. But if even a little chance is given to these red flag wallahs, the state will again be in throes of the Left insurgency that Bihar had suffered in the past".

The campaign for the final phase of the Bihar polls concluded on Sunday, with voting scheduled for Tuesday, November 11. The results will be declared on November 14.