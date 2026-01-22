From Cama to Gandhi: Gujarat’s Republic Day tableau traces the journey of Tricolour

New Delhi/Gandhinagar: To mark the 77th Republic Day, Gujarat will present a special tableau on Kartavya Path themed “The Mantra of Independence: Vande Mataram,” celebrating the 150th anniversary of the iconic song.

The tableau will portray the journey of the Indian national flag, tracing its evolution, symbolism, and key historical milestones associated with the freedom movement.

It highlights the contributions of eminent leaders from Gujarat, including Shyamji Krishna Varma and Sardar Singh Rana, along with Madam Bhikaiji Cama, who unfurled the “Vande Mataram” flag on foreign soil in Paris in 1907.

“The tableau begins with the origins of Vande Mataram and presents a visual narrative of the flag’s creation, its transformations, and its historical significance,” officials said.

Mahatma Gandhi and the charkha (spinning wheel) feature prominently, symbolising the Swadeshi movement and its continuing relevance in the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

At the forefront, Madam Bhikhaiji Cama is depicted holding the flag she hoisted in Paris, later exhibited at the Indian Socialist Conference in Stuttgart, Germany. Beneath this, the Constitution’s recognition of Vande Mataram in multiple Indian languages is showcased.

The central segment traces the evolution of the national flag from 1906, beginning with its first display at Parsee Bagan in Kolkata, followed by successive versions proposed by leaders such as Annie Besant, Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Pingali Venkayya, culminating in its final adoption with the Ashoka Chakra on July 22, 1947.

The tableau is further enlivened by artists performing to the tune of the Gujarati patriotic song “Kasumbi no Rang,” penned by national poet Jhaverchand Meghani.

Prepared under the guidance of Information and Broadcasting Secretary Dr Vikrant Pandey, the tableau will be among 30 displays from 17 states, Union Territories and central government departments featured in this year’s Republic Day parade.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa are scheduled to attend the celebrations as chief guests.



