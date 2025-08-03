From ideology to income: The new social media game in Kashmir

Security agencies have uncovered a new trend among some youngsters in the Kashmir Valley of using social media to glorify separatist and terrorist figures not out of ideological conviction, but as a calculated tactic to gain followers and earn money from advertisers.

Srinagar police, which has been making every effort to track social media sites to counter the radicalisation process, found out about this modus operandi after detaining some youth behind such accounts.

During interrogation, the youngsters allegedly admitted that the employment of inflammatory imagery -- such as that of slain terrorist Burhan Wani of the banned Hizbul Mujahideen -- was a calculated plan to gain a high and active fan base.

This engagement farming subsequently enabled them to capitalise on their social media accounts by receiving payment from advertisers for endorsements.

After gaining a number of followers, especially from across the border and overseas, the account handlers used to replace these pictures with other images such as mountains or Chinar trees, the officials said.

The officials added that the emerging trend may be unsettling as the online propaganda environment within the region is blurring the lines among political opposition, radical elements and opportunists seeking online renown and wealth.

While the police are determined to intensify their surveillance and take strict action against those who exploit sensitive security situations for personal gain, efforts are also being made to make the families understand about the implications of this on the future of their children.

As many as seven children, who had been detained recently by police, were released after counselling in front of their parents, the officials said.

Officials feel that the motivations behind the rise of social media influencers using provocative imagery in the Kashmir Valley are financial, and in the digital landscape, where monetising content is the new goal, the pursuit of engagement and revenue has led to a murky grey area.

The officials said most of these influencers relied on brand partnerships on social media platforms, where they either promote products or integrate them into their content.

According to two prominent influencers operating on three social platforms, the revenue-sharing model remains opaque despite its blue-tick verification system.

One influencer, requesting anonymity, described the process as "unclear," noting that the factors determining the frequency and amount of payments are a mystery.

While understanding the digital gold rush as to how social media monetisation works, the probe into young Kashmiris using separatist imagery for follower growth shows a deeper, more complex story about the modern digital economy.

The quest for online celebrity is frequently overtly linked with the aim of monetisation -- a process that is sometimes easy or not necessarily guaranteed.

Monetisation on large platforms such as Instagram, Facebook and YouTube is a combination of direct advertising income, subscriptions and brand deals with their own regulations and barriers. While another social media demands to have a professional account and ought to have 10,000 followers and thousand minutes of watched content within 60 days.

The strategy of using provocative content to boost follower counts in Kashmir, therefore, appears to be a direct consequence of this unstable digital economy.