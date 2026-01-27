From OP Sindoor To Indigenous Missiles: India showcases military might at 77th R-Day parade

New Delhi: India ushered in its 77th Republic Day on Monday with a grand display of its cultural heritage, economic growth and military might that included warplanes, indigenously-built missiles, newly-raised units and lethal weapons used during Operation Sindoor.

President of the European Council Antonio Costa and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen graced the celebrations as chief guests, marking a significant diplomatic moment alongside the military display. The annual military parade reflected India's strategic autonomy and diverse sourcing of its defence hardware with Russian-origin platforms showcased alongside US-manufactured ones.

Although the overarching theme of the event was 150 years of 'Vande Mataram', the Indian military's Operation Sindoor too found prominence at the parade on the Kartavya Path, the centrepiece boulevard of the national capital.

The parade commenced with the President Droupadi Murmu taking the salute shortly after she, Costa and von der Leyen, flanked by the Indian president's bodyguards, arrived at the Kartavya Path in a traditional buggy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, several other Union ministers, the country's top military brass, foreign diplomats and senior officials were among the spectators.

"The Republic Day parade showcased India's formidable security apparatus, reflecting the nation's preparedness, technological capability and unwavering commitment to safeguarding its citizens," Modi said on social media after the ceremony.

The major weapon systems displayed at the parade included BrahMos supersonic missiles and Akash weapon systems, 'Suryastra' universal rocket launcher system, Main Battle Tank Arjun, Dhanush artillery guns and Divyastra battery.

Before the commencement of the parade, President Murmu conferred India's highest peacetime gallantry award, Ashoka Chakra, to Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who created history by becoming the first Indian to set foot on the International Space Station (ISS) in June last year.