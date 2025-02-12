From 'Raanjhanaa' to 'Tere Ishk Mein': A sacred tradition continues for Aanand L Rai

Mumbai: One of the most bankable filmmakers in today's time, Aanand L Rai recently visited Prayagraj to take a holy dip in the Maha Kumbh. The director took divine blessings ahead of his next big love saga, "Tere Ishk Mein", featuring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon.

Twelve years ago, during the previous Maha Kumbh, Aanand L Rai had undertaken a similar spiritual journey. At the time, he had gone to Varanasi to seek blessings of the holy Ganga for his movie "Raanjhanaa", starring Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor. For the unversed, the project was set and shot in the holy city itself.

It might be interesting to know that "Tere Ishk Mein" is a spiritual successor to the world of "Raanjhanaa", delving deeper into themes of unrequited love, and emotional conflict.

Now, with "Tere Ishk Mein", history seems to be repeating itself. Aanand L Rai, Dhanush, and A.R. Rahman have come together once again in an attempt to create a cinematic masterpiece. The recently released teasers from the movie, featuring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon have added to the buzz for the forthcoming drama.

The initial teaser of the movie proclaimed, "Pichli baar to Kundan tha, maan gaya par iss bar Shankar ko kaise rokoge? (Last time it was Kundan, he accepted it, but how will you stop Shankar this time?)". Next, Dhanush can be seen setting the wall on fire that reads, "From the world of Raanjhanaa".

Kriti Sanon's first look from the film also garnered a lot of attention. The video begins with the diva walking through a chaotic, warlike scene, looking all stressed and broken. She pours petrol on herself and holds a lighter, preparing to set herself on fire.

Penned by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav, "Tere Ishk Mein" has been produced by Aanand L Rai, along with Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar.

The much-anticipated drama has been presented by Gulshan Kumar, in collaboration with T-Series, and Colour Yellow.