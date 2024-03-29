Live
- NCP MLA Nilesh Lanke quits, to contest LS election from Ahmednagar as NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar nominee
- Indian Navy's operation underway to rescue vessel hijacked by pirates
- Maha Politics: PJP fields Dinesh Bub from Amravati against BJP nominee Navneet Rana
- Maharashtra: VBA's Prakash Ambedkar plans 'third front' ahead of Lok Sabha polls
- Eastern Railway renews efforts to complete Tarakeswar-Bishnupur project
- Take legal action against Operation Lotus: Congress leader dares Punjab CM
- Delhi court seeks Tihar officials' reply on BRS leader Kavitha's plea alleging no home-cooked food, medicines given
- Telugu Desam Party Foundation Day Celebrations in Nagar Kurnool
- Bharat Prasad should win with a huge majority: Elleni Sudhakar Rao
- SI Narender Reddy registered the case of missing minor girl
Just In
From superfood millet to finding inner peace: PM Modi's key lifestyle mantras for Bill Gates
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a candid conversation with Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates, not only discussed AI, climate change, healthcare and digital inclusion but also gave him some useful tips about how to remain healthy while finding inner peace in hectic times.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a candid conversation with Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates, not only discussed AI, climate change, healthcare and digital inclusion but also gave him some useful tips about how to remain healthy while finding inner peace in hectic times.
When the billionaire philanthropist Gates asked PM Modi how he maintains such energy levels despite working almost round the clock, the Prime Minister replied that he feels a sense of relaxation that comes naturally to him.
"I find my inner peace through a spiritual practice instilled in me by my teachers which energises me to a great strength. This energy does not stem from physical strength but my dedication and emotional connection to the mission at hand, focusing solely on it," PM Modi told Gates.
"Additionally, my body has adapted to little rest. I sleep for less hours, work late into the night, yet wake up early, feeling refreshed. This resilience partly comes from a period spent in the Himalayas, where I followed the tradition of bathing in early morning hours which has conditioned my body over time," the Prime Minister explained.
"As a result, I don't need conventional methods to relax".
When a curious Gates asked PM Modi how millet is changing the way vegetarian food is looked at globally, the Prime Minister said that promoting millet can be a big way forward as switching to it can bring several health benefits.
"I have seen a significant increase in millet production. Many reputable companies are now offering millet-based products, enhancing its value and making it both common and trendy. Even five-star hotels have introduced special millet menus. And it is improving the livelihoods of small farmers," said PM Modi.
"Millet is a superfood. I celebrated 2023 as the Year of Millet with the UN. Millet has great benefits. It grows in barren land. It needs minimal water and does not require any fertiliser," the Prime Minister further explained.