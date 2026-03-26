Fuel Panic In Madhya Pradesh Triggered By Rumours Amid Iran War Concerns

A wave of panic swept across parts of Madhya Pradesh on the night of March 24 after rumours of a petrol and diesel shortage spread rapidly, prompting people to rush to fuel stations. The sudden surge in demand led to long queues at pumps, with authorities even deploying police in some areas to manage crowds.

The fear was largely linked to ongoing tensions involving Iran, which raised concerns about global fuel supply disruptions. However, ground reports from multiple districts confirm that the situation was driven by misinformation rather than any real shortage.

In Indore, officials stated that fuel availability far exceeds daily consumption. While the city uses around 10 lakh litres of petrol and 15 lakh litres of diesel each day, current reserves stand at approximately 42 lakh litres of petrol and 65 lakh litres of diesel. Authorities also confirmed that supply from depots continues without interruption.

Similar reassurances came from Agar, where officials said fuel stocks could last for over a month. In Shajapur, despite temporary closures of a few pumps due to unpaid dues, authorities confirmed that reserves remain adequate, with significant quantities of both petrol and diesel available.

To prevent panic buying, officials in Mandsaur introduced temporary limits on fuel purchases, restricting the quantity per vehicle and banning storage in cans. Meanwhile, districts like Ujjain and Rajgarh reported ample fuel supplies that comfortably meet local demand.

Authorities in Alirajpur and Jhabua also urged residents to stay calm, confirming that there is no disruption in fuel availability and that regular supplies from oil companies remain intact.

Officials and experts attributed the sudden panic to unverified social media messages and viral videos showing crowds at petrol pumps, which created a false perception of a crisis. In reality, there is no shortage of fuel in any district of Madhya Pradesh, and stocks are sufficient to last for several weeks.