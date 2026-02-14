Fulfil promises made to Pb: Haryana CM to AAP

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday asked the ruling AAP in Punjab to fulfil the promises made to the people instead of “diverting public attention”, as he once again dismissed as baseless MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj’s allegation that he offered her a BJP ticket for the 2027 assembly polls.

Bharaj, the AAP MLA from Punjab’s Sangrur assembly seat, also claimed that she was offered a closed-door meeting by Saini.

Refuting the charges, Saini told reporters in Faridabad on Thursday evening that he neither knew Bharaj nor the constituency she represents.

Reiterating his stand on Friday, Saini lashed out at AAP for making “baseless allegations”.

“It is alleged that she was contacted as part of Operation Lotus, and a ticket was offered. Along with the ticket offer, more offers were given... this is a baseless allegation,” Saini said.

The Haryana chief minister said similar accusations were levelled by the AAP leaders in the past without any proof.

In September 2022 -- months after the AAP formed its first government in Punjab under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann -- it had accused the BJP of attempting to topple its government through ‘Operation Lotus’, alleging that 10 of its MLAs were approached by the saffron party.

“The AAP is trying to hide its wrongdoings by diverting public attention,” he said.

Saini also accused the AAP of peddling false narratives first in Delhi and then in Punjab said that when AAP was in power in Delhi, and now when they were in power in Punjab, claiming it projects government schools and Mohalla Clinics as the best. “The promises made by Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party and Bhagwant Mann with the people of Punjab should be fulfilled. They should not divert attention,” Saini said.