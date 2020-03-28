Full refund for all tickets booked for the journey period between 21st March to 14th April

Hyderabad: Passengers who have cancelled Tickets before the announcement of cancellation of trains by Railways for the journey period between 21st March to 14th April will now get full refund i.e., the balance amount foregone as Cancellation Fee.

In the Wake of COVID-19, all Passenger Train services on Indian Railways including Premium trains, Mail/Express trains, Passenger trains, Suburban Trains, Kolkata Metro Rail, Konkan Railway etc are cancelled till the 24.00 hrs of April 14.

In this regard, Railways has liberalised Refund rules and full refund will be granted for all the trains cancelled by Railways during the period from 21st March to 21st June. They can get refund up to three months from the date of journey for the PRS tickets purchased through counters.

In continuation to the liberalised rules, it has been decided that, Passengers who have cancelled their tickets before the announcement of cancellation of trains by Railways for the journey period between 21st March to 14th April are now eligible to get full refund i.e., the balance amount foregone as Cancellation fee will be refunded. Hence, the rail users have been requested to submit the application in the prescribed format within 6 months of the cancellation of the ticket for which refund is sought, addressing to Chief Claims Officer or Chief commercial Manager/Refunds of the concerned Zonal Railway.

In case of e-tickets (online tickets) cancelled before the announcement of cancellation of trains by Railways for the journey period between 21st March to 14th April, balance amount foregone as cancellation fee will be automatically credited to the respective accounts of passengers

SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya has appealed to the rail users to utilise the liberalised refund rules and avoid rushing to the PRS counters to avoid mass contact at the railway stations. He advised to the public to stay at home and be safe in view of outbreak of COVID-19.