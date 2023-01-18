G-20 members will get flavour of Haryana's culture, food

Chandigarh: Haryana, which has performed excellently in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal-2030, has got the opportunity to organize the meetings of the G-20 summit and for its successful organisation, Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar has taken the lead. Directions were given to ensure timely arrangements for the successful organisation by holding several rounds of meetings of the top officials.

It is a matter of pride that some meetings of the G-20 summit are being held in Gurugram. On the arrival of the delegation of G-20 member countries in Haryana, the state government will provide hospitality to them in the spirit of 'Atithi Devo Bhava'. Under the leadership of Prime Minister, Sh. Narendra Modi, India has got a golden opportunity for the G-20 presidency.

While on the one hand, a glimpse of the global world will be seen through these meetings in Gurugram, on the other hand foreign guests will get a chance to come across Haryana's rich culture and food. On the directions of the Chief Minister, the officials have already started preparations for this and a proposal has also been prepared to take the representatives of G-20 member countries for a visit at Museo Camera, Gurugram. This unique museum is full of interesting information. Apart from this, a tour of Sultanpur Bird Sanctuary is also proposed. About 100 species of Siberian birds come to this Bird Sanctuary, which is the centre of attraction.