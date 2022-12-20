Gadkari approves upgradation of NH-25 in Rajasthan worth Rs 235.15 crore

New Delhi: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said the upgradation and rehabilitation work of NH-25 extension to 2-lane with paved shoulder of Ghagaria-Munabao section of District Barmer in Rajasthan has been approved under EPC mode at a cost of Rs 235.15 crore.

In a series of tweets, the Minister said the project passes through backward districts of Rajasthan. Improvement of the project route will lead to economic development of the region and congestion free traffic movement.

The project will improve connectivity to NH-68 (Jaisalmer-Barmer-Sanchor), NH-25 (Jodhpur-Pachpadra-Barmer) and NH-925 (Bakasar-Gagadiya), he added.

Gadkari said NH-25 (Ext) provides a link to Bharatmala road network running parallel to the International Border connecting Munabao-Dhanana-Tanot (NH-70). It also connects Munabao to Barmer district headquarters where several military bases are located.

He said this national highway is very important from a strategic point of view to provide logistics to Munabao along the (International Border) which is currently single lane.