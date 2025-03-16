Gadkari Denounces Caste Politics: "A Person's Value Lies In Their Qualities, Not Identity"

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has reinforced his strong opposition to caste-based politics, emphasizing that an individual's worth should be determined by their qualities rather than their caste, religion, language, or gender. Speaking at the Central India Group of Institutions' convocation ceremony in Nagpur on Saturday, Gadkari made it clear he would not engage in identity politics, regardless of potential electoral consequences.

Recalling a 2024 incident where people approached him based on caste considerations, Gadkari shared how he had once addressed a gathering of 50,000 people with the strong statement: "Jo karega jaat ki baat, uske kass ke maarunga laat" (I will kick hard anyone who talks about caste).

Despite caste playing a significant role in Indian politics, the senior BJP leader dismissed its relevance in his own political approach. "I am in politics, and here all of this goes on, but I refuse to participate in it, even though it may or may not get me votes," he stated resolutely.

When friends cautioned him that such remarks could damage his political prospects, Gadkari remained unmoved. "I am not concerned about it. One does not lose his life if he loses elections. I will stick to my principles," he affirmed.

The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, widely credited for expanding India's road infrastructure, also offered valuable advice to graduating students. He emphasized that education extends beyond degrees and should benefit society and the nation. Gadkari encouraged students to pursue entrepreneurship, saying, "Don't be a jobseeker, be a job creator."

Gadkari also addressed misconceptions about his academic background, revealing that despite holding 12 honorary D.Litt degrees, he doesn't use the 'Dr' title because his education was interrupted during the 1975 Emergency when he became involved in the movement against it.