Gadkari highlights investment potential in India's maritime sector

Mumbai: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday highlighted that India’s maritime sector, valued at nearly $1 trillion (Rs 84 lakh crore), holds immense investment potential in ports, shipping, and logistics.

The minister was addressing the India Maritime Week 2025 here, focusing on the theme "Innovative Mechanisms for Ship Financing".

Drawing from the success of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) in mobilising Rs 1.4 lakh crore through ToT (toll operate transfer), InvITs, and PPP (public-private partnership) models in raising private participation from 10 per cent to 35 per cent, Gadkari emphasised that similar approaches could accelerate project execution, improve quality, and ease the financial burden on the government through private sector innovation and efficient fund flow.

He launched the CMEG (RIS) – India Maritime Report 2025-26, titled "Uniting Oceans, One Maritime Vision: India’s Maritime Strides".

Gadkari expressed appreciation for Union Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal for advancing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Sagarmala 2.0, which aims to boost shipbuilding, repair and recycling, enhance port efficiency, strengthen the coastal economy, and revive inland waterways.

He underscored that with private innovation, transparent governance, and time-bound execution, India can build enduring global confidence in its maritime leadership and competitiveness.

Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the five-day India Maritime Week 2025, which is being held at NESCO Grounds in Mumbai from October 27 to 31.

Emphasising India’s immense maritime capabilities, Shah said that the country’s strategic maritime position, democratic stability and naval capabilities were instrumental in bridging the Indo-Pacific and the Global South.

Ministers from 11 countries, along with their industry delegations, are participating in various sessions throughout the five-day event, reflecting the growing global interest in India’s maritime sector.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways is hosting the event under the theme "Uniting Oceans, One Maritime Vision". The IMW 2025 is showcasing India’s strategic vision to emerge as a global maritime hub and a leader in the Blue Economy.

Over 100,000 delegates from more than 85 countries are attending the meet. These include global maritime industry giants, international organisations, and policy think tanks. Several state ministers and Lt Governors from across India will also attend, showcasing investment opportunities and regional maritime strengths, according to a Ministry statement.

A key highlight of India Maritime Week 2025 will be the participation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will address the nation, global maritime leaders and stakeholders on the evening of October 29 at a special plenary session.

In addition to the public address, the Prime Minister will chair a high-level global CEO forum with selected international CEOs from leading maritime companies across the globe.

With over 350 international speakers, IMW 2025 is poised to be a hub of industry expertise and strategic dialogue.

The event will see the execution of over 600 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) amounting to more than Rs 10 lakh crore in investment commitments.

A comprehensive exhibition featuring over 400 exhibitors will run alongside an expansive conference schedule.

The event will also feature 4 country sessions, including Norway, the Netherlands, Denmark, and Sweden, and 11 state/UT sessions, including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, and Andaman & Nicobar, the statement added.