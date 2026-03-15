Gajapati inscription discovered on Guntur stone pillar

Berhampur: In a remarkable rediscovery that echoes the shared heritage of eastern and southern India, a medieval inscription linked to the illustrious Gajapati rulers of Odisha has surfaced on a stone pillar of the historic Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple at Ramachandrapura Agraharam in Guntur. The centuries-old engraving silently narrates a forgotten chapter of history, revealing the deep political, cultural, and spiritual connections between Odisha and the Andhra region during the late medieval era.

Carved gracefully on both sides of a stone pillar in the temple’s ‘mandapa,’ the inscription mentions Kumaraguru Mahapatra, a steward officer who served under the mighty Gajapati king Purushottama Deva in the 15th century. The rediscovered record has opened a fascinating window into the administrative and religious activities of the Gajapati empire beyond the borders of present-day Odisha.

Temple priest Nadyala Yoganand, whose family has been offering worship at the shrine for nearly two centuries across several generations, recounts a captivating tradition. According to him, the idol of Lord Narasimha was brought to Guntur from the historic Kondaveedu Fort during the turbulent period of Mohammedan invasions in the region.

He further revealed that the stone pillars of the temple ‘mandapa’ were also transported from Kondaveedu after a ’swapnadesha’ — a divine instruction received in a dream by the temple priest.

Adding another layer of historical intrigue, the Narasimha temple at Kondaveedu itself preserves an Odia inscription of the Gajapati rulers dedicated to Lord Narasimhanatha. That inscription records a noble donation by Srichandana Mahapatra, a royal officer who endowed the village of Panapasa to the deity for conducting the sacred Amruta Manohi Seva.

Renowned Odia epigraphist Bishnu Mohan Adhikari, who has deciphered hundreds of inscriptions across Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, documented both inscription sites during his field research. He observed that the Guntur ‘mandapa’ inscription was originally dedicated to Lord Mulasthana Mallikarjuna of Kondaveedu and was likely relocated along with the temple structure at a later period.

“The inscription mentions Kumaraguru Mahapatra, a name also found in records from the Kalinga region, particularly in present-day Ganjam and Visakhapatnam districts,” Adhikari noted. The record also describes arrangements for offering milk to the deity during evening worship and states that cows meant for ritual service were entrusted to the custody of Tammula and Ambicvaru, possibly pastoral communities such as the Koyas. Scholars say the inscriptions from Kondaveedu and Guntur together reflect the spiritual philosophy of the Hari–Hara tradition practised under the Gajapati rulers—an inclusive form of worship that revered both Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu. Through their patronage, the Gajapati kings supported temples across the Krishna river basin and endowed villages and resources for religious services.

Historically, the formidable Kondaveedu Fort remained under the control of the Gajapati rulers during the 15th century, symbolising their political authority across parts of the Andhra region.

Their temple grants and inscriptions bear testimony to a vibrant cultural exchange between Odisha and Andhra.

Epigraphist Adhikari emphasised that the Guntur temple deserves deeper scholarly attention, as the inscription stands not merely as a relic of stone but as a living chronicle of the Gajapatis’ influence, illuminating the intertwined cultural legacy of Kalinga and Andhra. From the silent stone pillar of a temple in Guntur emerges a voice from five centuries ago—reminding the present generation of a time when faith, culture, and power flowed seamlessly across the eastern coasts of India.