Gajapati’s Swagatika crowned Mrs India Pride of Nation

Berhampur: In a moment of resplendent pride for Odisha and the nation, Swagatika Panigrahi of Paralakhemundi in Gajapati district has etched her name in glory by being crowned Mrs India Pride of Nation 2025 ramp & choreography category at a dazzling international finale held in Colombo. Representing Odisha and India on the global stage, she emerged triumphant amid fierce competition, radiating poise, intellect and purpose.

The prestigious pageant, curated under the direction of renowned glamour expert Borkha Nangia of Gurgaon, witnessed an overwhelming response with nearly 24,000 aspirants, of whom only 125 finalists were shortlisted after rigorous auditions at Bengaluru for the grand finale. Swagatika’s elegance, confidence and substance set her apart, earning her the coveted crown.

Beyond the shimmer of the ramp, Swagatika is a consummate professional—currently serving as Technical Associate Manager at JPIT Technology, Bengaluru. She passed out from Government Girls High School, Paralakhemundi and completed Plus Two Science from SKCG College, Paralakhemundi. An alumnus of Centurion University of Technology and Management (CUTM), Paralakhemundi, she completed her B Tech before scaling new academic heights with an M Tech from IIT Roorkee.

She attributes her inspiring journey to the steadfast support of her husband Sujit Kumar Sahu and the enduring influence of her aunt, late Lalitasundari Panda, and maternal uncle Kunja Bihari Panda. Second daughter of Bhaskar Panigrahi, retired Statistical Surveyor of Paralakhemundi, Swagatika has brought rare honour to her family and pride to Gajapati district. She also attributed her success to her sisters Deepika and Sagarika and mother Mrudubhasini for supporting her endeavour.

Her crowning achievement stands as a luminous testament to the fact that talent nurtured in the heartland can command the world’s spotlight—turning dreams into destiny and ambition into acclaim.