Galgotias University Apologises Over Robodog Controversy, Blames Professor’s ‘On-Camera R nthusiasm’

Amid the ongoing robodog controversy, Galgotias University issued a fresh clarification on Wednesday, apologising for the confusion created at the India AI Impact Summit 2026. The university attributed the episode to one of its professors, saying she was ill-informed about the product’s technical origins and spoke to the media without authorisation due to her enthusiasm to be on camera.

In a statement, the university said its representative at the pavilion was unaware of where the robot originated and ended up sharing inaccurate information. Respecting the sentiments of the event organisers, Galgotias said it vacated the summit premises following the controversy.

This marked the institution’s third clarification after a row erupted over a robot dog showcased at the summit, which was initially projected as an in-house innovation. In a viral video clip, Professor Neha Singh was heard introducing the robodog, named Orion, as a product developed by the university’s Centre of Excellence, highlighting its surveillance and monitoring capabilities.

However, as the video spread online, several social media users pointed out that the robot closely resembled a commercially available model from Chinese robotics firm Unitree. Following the backlash, the university clarified that it had never claimed to have manufactured the robodog, stating that its focus was on nurturing talent capable of building such technologies in the future.

Galgotias also said its faculty and students were distressed by what it termed a propaganda campaign against the institution. It emphasised that working with robotic systems and programming tools is part of its effort to equip students with practical AI skills using globally available resources.

After the incident, the university was asked to vacate the expo area of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, with visuals showing power supply to its stall being cut off. While Professor Neha Singh initially said no formal directive had been communicated, she later accepted responsibility for the confusion, admitting that she may not have communicated clearly in the rush and excitement of the moment.