Gallery Dotwalk returns to India Art Fair 2026 with vibrant contemporary showcase

New Delhi ; Gallery Dotwalk has announced its participation in the India Art Fair 2026, reaffirming its growing presence on the national and international art stage. The prestigious annual fair will be held from February 5 to 8, 2026, and this marks the gallery’s third consecutive appearance at the event.

At Booth K06, Gallery Dotwalk will present a thoughtfully curated selection of works by seven prominent artists, blending regional narratives with global contemporary aesthetics. The exhibition brings together a wide spectrum of mediums, including large-scale fabric paintings, mixed-media works and finely crafted bronze sculptures, all unified by themes of landscape, history and lived experience.

Over the past few years, Dotwalk has evolved beyond the traditional gallery format. Alongside its exhibition initiatives, it has expanded into film production through Dotwalk Productions and artist development via the Dotwalk Ajitara Art Residency. This multidisciplinary approach has helped the gallery carve a distinctive identity within India’s dynamic art ecosystem.

Reflecting on the gallery’s journey, Director Sreejith CN said, “At this year’s India Art Fair, Dotwalk presents Abdulla PA, Amjum Rizve, Chandrashekar Koteshwar, Mehak Garg, Priyaranjan Purkait, Sudhayadas S and Ravinder Reddy, extending the conversations initiated by the opening of our new space in Defence Colony, Delhi. Compared to our previous participation, we are excited to present three artists for the first time—Ravinder Reddy, Sudhayadas and Mehak Garg.”

He further added, “India Art Fair remains a vital platform for engaging with contemporary practices at scale, and presenting these artists together allows us to foreground quieter, process-driven narratives within a larger public and institutional framework.”

One of the highlights this year is the debut presentation of young contemporary painter Mehak Garg, whose small-scale works explore interiors through a sensitive language of light and intimacy. Renowned sculptor Chandrasekhar Koteshwar will unveil a new series of bronze sculptures, expanding his long engagement with terracotta into more enduring forms.

Senior artist Abdulla PA will present a new installation from his celebrated “Chuttum” series, while internationally acclaimed sculptor Ravinder Reddy will showcase one of his iconic head sculptures. Priyaranjan Purkait’s large-format fabric paintings inspired by the Sunderbans, Sudhayadas S.’s intricate pointillist landscapes, and Amjum Rizve’s evocative mixed-media works further enrich the display.

The gallery’s booth has become a much-anticipated destination for collectors and critics alike, building on the success of previous editions. With its 2026 presentation, Gallery Dotwalk continues to bridge tradition and modernity, offering a nuanced and powerful vision of contemporary Indian art.

Art enthusiasts, curators and collectors are expected to engage deeply with this diverse and compelling showcase, further strengthening Dotwalk’s position as a key player in the evolving Indian art landscape.