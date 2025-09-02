Live
- Bank 'fraud': ED raids in Delhi, Pune
- Nia Sharma dances to ‘Aap Ke Aa Jane Se’ with ‘chefs’ Aly Gony, Krushna, Sudesh Lehri
- Manipur CS holds meeting to review arrangements for proposed VVIP visit to state
- Human-elephant conflicts rise in TN's Coimbatore amid shortage of forest guards
- Stock markets extend previous day's rally; Sensex climbs over 200 points
- Akshay Oberoi: Made a silent wish that get the chance to work with Shashank Khaitan
- Earthquake in eastern Afghanistan destroys villages, kills 800 people, with 2,500 injured
- Rupee falls 6 paise to 88.16 against US dollar in early trade
- Venus Williams enters women''s doubles quarterfinals at US Open
- ‘CM’s vision is to empower every woman as an entrepreneur
Gang cheating jewellers with fake online payments busted
New Delhi: Three men were arrested for targeting jewellers in Delhi’s Rohini by posing as genuine buyers and duping them with screenshots of bogus...
New Delhi: Three men were arrested for targeting jewellers in Delhi’s Rohini by posing as genuine buyers and duping them with screenshots of bogus online transactions, an official said on Monday. The accused were identified as Suresh (44), Sahil (20) and Harsh Dahiya (22).
“The case came to light on August 22 when three men visited LK Jewellers in Karala and took away ornaments after showing a fake online money transfer to the shop owner,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Rajeev Ranjan said. A case was registered under Sections 318(4) (Cheating) and 3(5) (Joint liability) of the BNS at the Kanjhawala Police Station. Using CCTV footage, technical surveillance and human intelligence, the accused were identified and later arrested during raids at their hideouts, the police said.
Upon interrogation, the trio allegedly admitted to their involvement and disclosed their modus operandi - using mobile phones to display fake payment confirmations to unsuspecting jewellers.
Additionally, the police recovered jewellery, including two pairs of silver anklets, a silver chain, a pair of gold earrings, and about 100 grams of other silver items from their possession. A motorcycle used in the crime and the mobile phones employed to generate fake payment screenshots were also seized, the police mentioned further.
According to officials, Suresh, the eldest of the group, has a criminal record with 12 previous cases of theft, robbery and snatching.