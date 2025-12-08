Gangster demands Rs 5 crore extortion from Patna builder, FIR lodged

A major extortion case has surfaced in Patna, where a gangster has allegedly demanded Rs 5 crore from a prominent city builder.

The accused in the case is the infamous policeman-turned-gangster Lali Singh alias Ved Nidhi, known for his criminal activities after being dismissed from the Bihar Police.

An FIR in this regard has been registered at Rupaspur police station. The Rupaspur SHO confirmed that the FIR was lodged on December 6, and the matter is currently under investigation.

According to the FIR filed by the builder, he received a call at 8:10 pm on December 4, 2025.

When he asked for the caller’s identity, the person introduced himself as Lali Singh alias Ved Nidhi.

The victim stated that the caller asked him whether he was purchasing land on the Rupaspur Canal from a person named Vivek alias Chhotu. When the builder confirmed that the land registration was scheduled for the next day, the caller allegedly demanded Rs 5 crore as extortion.

On refusing to pay, the builder said he was threatened with dire consequences. He said that the way Deepak Mahato was gunned down in Digha, he would carry out a similar attack on the builder and his partner.

The caller also allegedly said, “Don’t take this as a mere threat. If you wish, check my criminal history.”

When the builder warned that he would inform the police, the caller reportedly replied, “I was a police officer myself.”

He then demanded either Rs 5 crore or that half of the land be registered in his name, threatening action within two days if the demand was not met.

Lali Singh, alias Ved Nidhi, a former Bihar Police officer, later became an office-bearer in the Bihar Police Men’s Association, and was accused of conducting robberies while wearing a police uniform.

He was dismissed from service over criminal allegations. His name also appeared in the high-profile Deepak Mahato murder case in Danapur.

Patna Police have begun probing the call, the extortion demand, and the criminal activities linked to Ved Nidhi.

Officials said further action will be taken based on evidence collected during the investigation.