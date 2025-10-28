Gangster planning cow slaughter shot by police

Amethi: A wanted gangster and habitual offender was injured in an encounter with police here while allegedly planning cow slaughter, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Jagdishpur area on Sunday night.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Aparna Rajat Kaushik said Station House Officer (SHO) Dhirendra Kumar Yadav and his team were conducting routine checking when they received a tip-off that two men were preparing for cow slaughter near a drain behind Gauhar Purwa village.

Acting on the information, the police team reached the spot and found two men arranging some items in the dark. When the police tried to surround them, both suspects opened fire with an intent to kill. The police retaliated in self-defence, during which one of the men was shot in the right leg while the other managed to flee, the SP said.

On questioning, the injured man identified himself as Javed (40), a resident of Pure Gauhar. Police recovered a country-made pistol, one live cartridge, one used cartridge of .315 bore, and several cow slaughter tools, including a plastic sack, a wooden stand, two ropes, a knife, and a cleaver, from the site.

SP Kaushik said Javed is a history-sheeter booked under the Gangsters Act and the Goonda Act. He was taken to the Jagdishpur Community Health Centre for initial treatment.

The accused has been booked under charges of attempted murder, conspiracy, and under provisions of the Arms Act at Jagdishpur police station, and subsequently sent to jail, the SP added.