Gangster Who Challenged Police Killed In Bihar Encounter

A dreaded gangster, Kundan Thakur, was killed in an encounter with police in Motihari, Bihar, shortly after issuing an open challenge to law enforcement.

An audio clip that surfaced after the incident revealed Thakur threatening police officers and daring them to fix a time and place for an encounter. He claimed he would escape while causing heavy casualties among the police force.

Based on intelligence inputs, a special police team launched an operation and surrounded the location where Thakur and his associates were hiding. As officers moved in, the suspects allegedly opened fire, triggering a fierce gunfight.

During the exchange, a police constable was killed. In retaliation, police shot dead Thakur along with two other criminals at the scene.

Officials stated that Thakur had been under watch for a long time and multiple attempts had been made to arrest him. The property owner who allegedly sheltered the criminals has been detained, and further investigation is ongoing, with heavy security deployed in the area.