Ganjam’s Matikhala emerges as model solar village

Berhampur: A village in Ganjam district has been converted into a solar-powered settlement under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, with nearly half of its households installing rooftop panels, officials said. Matikhala village now has around 200 of its 450 households equipped with rooftop solar systems under the Utility-Led Aggregation (ULA) model, aimed at promoting clean energy adoption and reducing electricity costs.

Ganjam Collector V Keerthi Vasan and Chhatrapur MLA Krushna Chandra Nayak inaugurated the solar-powered village in the presence of officials of Tata Power Southern Odisha Distribution Ltd (TPSODL), the implementing discom.

Each beneficiary has installed a 1 kW solar system under the scheme, which is expected to lower household electricity expenses while supporting environmentally sustainable energy use, officials said. Under the ULA model launched last year, beneficiaries contribute Rs 5,622 towards the cost of panels, meters and installation. The Ganjam district administration has extended financial support to eligible households, the officials said.

The TPSODL is responsible for end-to-end execution of the project, including installation and quality assurance. The company is also providing a five-year warranty on system components and 25 years on solar panels. Beneficiaries are expected to receive uninterrupted power supply at reduced rates, the Collector said, urging more residents to adopt rooftop solar systems under the scheme.

The district administration is taking proactive steps to expand solar adoption at the panchayat level in coordination with stakeholders, he said. “We are ensuring that all eligible households benefit from the ULA model, with a target of covering 50 households per panchayat. Our focus is to scale this initiative, promote SHGs, and make clean energy accessible to more rural communities,” he said.

MLA Nayak said the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to promoting affordable and clean energy in rural areas, adding that the ULA model would encourage wider adoption due to its low cost.

These systems enable households to generate their own electricity, reducing dependence on conventional power and cutting monthly electricity costs.

TPSODL CEO Amit Kumar Garg said, “The solarisation of Matikhala marks a key step towards rural energy self-reliance. It reduces electricity costs for households and provides long-term sustainable benefits. We are committed to expanding such initiatives to build a cleaner and greener future.”

The solarisation of Matikhala aligns with India’s broader objectives to promote rooftop solar adoption at scale, empowering households while reducing the nation’s carbon footprint. It highlights how coordinated efforts between government, private utilities, and local communities can drive renewable energy adoption across rural India.

Matikhala stands as a replicable national model for energy self-reliance and green growth, setting a precedent for the country’s accelerating sustainability targets.