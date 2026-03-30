Ganjam’s tomato bounty becomes source of despair

Berhampur: In the fertile belts of Subalaya, Sana Ramchandrapur and Jharedi panchayats under Ganjam block, what once promised a season of crimson abundance has now descended into a saga of silent devastation. Tomato cultivators, who invested nearly Rs 20,000 per acre nurturing their crops, are staring at unprecedented losses as their fields succumb to a mysterious blight.

Farmers narrate a grim pattern. Just as tomato plants bloom with flowers and tender fruits, irrigation seems to trigger an abrupt withering.

The once-vibrant plants dry up and die almost overnight, leaving thousands of acres ravaged and hopes shattered. “We have already spent around Rs 5,000 on seeds and fertilisers, paid Rs 100 per hour for irrigation, Rs 2,000 as land cess, and Rs 6,000 as annual lease,” said farmer Jhadia Nahak, voicing the anguish of many.

With mounting costs and collapsing yields, the economic strain has become unbearable. Suspecting high soil acidity or sudden climatic variations as the underlying cause, farmers remain in the dark without scientific intervention. In desperation, some are selling their standing tomato crops at a meagre Rs 2 per kg, far below the cost of production, before the plants perish entirely.

Though a marketing complex has been established at Burudi, farmers allege it has failed to offer any meaningful relief. Despite the alarming scale of damage affecting thousands of vegetable growers, there has been a conspicuous silence from the district administration. The Collector of Ganjam and agricultural experts are yet to take visible steps to investigate the phenomenon.

Raising their voices in unison, farmers, led by Rushikulya Rayat Mahasabha secretary Simanchal Nahak, have demanded immediate intervention. They have urged the government to send expert teams to ascertain the cause and extend compensation to the affected farmers.

As fields of red turn into patches of ruin, the farmers of Ganjam await not just answers, but urgent action before the crisis deepens further.