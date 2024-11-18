Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 18, 2024: Get Free Skins & Rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX is a popular battle royale game with better graphics and new features.

It's available on both Android and iOS.

How to Redeem Codes:

1. Go to the official redeem site: [https://reward.ff.garena.com/en](https://reward.ff.garena.com/en)

2. Log in with Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK. (Guest accounts can't redeem codes.)

3. Paste the code into the box.

4. Click "OK" to confirm.

5. Your reward will be in your in-game mail.

Today’s Redeem Codes:

- FNS7F0C4FMQ9 – MP40 Flashing Spade Skin

- FFWCYNQ6FX4M – Groza Thunder Electrified Gun Skin

- VY2KFXT9FQNC – Golden Glare Gun Skin

- WFYCTK2MYNCK – EVO Gun Skin

- FFV2TSQ7XVKK – Who’s The Booyah Champ!

- FCW7T4QKFM9X – Booyah Captain Bundle

Important Notes:

Codes can only be used once.

They expire in 24 hours, so redeem them quickly.