Gas, diesel crisis in Haryana reflects failure of BJP govt: Selja

Congress leader and MP Kumari Selja criticised the BJP government on Friday, alleging that a crisis involving LPG, PNG, and diesel in Haryana has revealed its failures. In a statement, Selja claimed that the decision to make PNG mandatory without proper planning has caused significant hardship for residents. She alleged that many households were forced to give up their LPG connections, yet PNG connections were not provided promptly, leaving numerous families without access to cooking gas.

Selja pointed out that even in areas where PNG pipelines are installed, applications for connections have been pending for long periods, highlighting administrative inefficiencies. The MP also claimed that the “shortage” of LPG has created difficulties for households, hotels, and those hosting weddings, as they struggle to obtain gas cylinders. Additionally, Selja claimed that the inadequate supply has led to black marketing, with people being forced to purchase cylinders at inflated prices.

Raising concerns over an alleged diesel shortage, she claimed that long queues are forming at fuel stations and supplies are dwindling in several locations, creating challenges for farmers during the wheat harvesting season. Selja urged the government to ensure a consistent supply of LPG, expedite PNG connections, and maintain uninterrupted diesel availability, especially for farmers.

Angry locals blocked vehicular traffic for about 15 minutes near Bhagwan Valmiki Chowk on Phagwara-Hoshiarpur road here on Friday, citing an alleged shortage of cooking gas. Eyewitness accounts said that the blockade caused significant inconvenience to commuters. The disruption was resolved after the intervention of Phagwara Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Bharat Bhushan and the traffic police. Shouting slogans against the government and some unscrupulous elements allegedly black marketing of LPG cylinders, several protesters claimed that they had been going without LPG cylinders for the last several weeks.