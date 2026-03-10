Gaurav Gogoi Kiren Rijiju Row Sparks Amit Shah Counter Attack in Lok Sabha Debate

The Gaurav Gogoi - Kiren Rijiju clash in the parliament grabbed attention during the no‑confidence motion debate against Speaker Om Birla and turned into one of the most talked-about moments in Indian politics.

Gaurav Gogoi,the Congress MP, accused Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju of being remembered as the minister who interrupted the Opposition the most.This sharp remark has triggered a controversy, with Rijiju objecting to the language used and defending his role in the proceedings.

The word of exchange took a dramatic turn when the Union Home Minister Amit Shah gave a response to Gogoi.Shah accepted Rijiju’s frequent interruptions but launched a sharp counter attack on the Congress. He called the Opposition as “irresponsible” and accused them of disrupting parliamentary proceedings.Amit Shah’s intervention shifted the spotlight and intensified the Lok Sabha political debate and added fuel to the ongoing BJP vs Congress clash.

This intense confrontation has quickly become a highlight in the parliament debate. It showed how wide the rift was between BJP and Congress. This two political parties' war of words continues to dominate headlines,with Gogoi’s sharp criticism and Shah’s response shows the tense political atmosphere ahead of crucial battles.

To sum it all up at the end, the Gaurav Gogoi Kiren Rijiju row plus Amit Shah’s response had change a routine debate into a political debate. This debate showed how the strained political climate is before the upcoming debates. It shows how intense the BJP VS Congress clash really is.