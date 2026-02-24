Gaurav Gogoi nominated President of India–Philippines Parliamentary Friendship Group

New Delhi: Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi has been nominated as the President of the India–Philippines Parliamentary Friendship Group for the 18th Lok Sabha, officials said on Tuesday.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has constituted Parliamentary Friendship Groups with 64 countries and appointed senior Opposition leaders to head over a dozen of them. Each of these groups have 11 members, including those from the Rajya Sabha.

The communication, issued by the Conference and Protocol Branch of the Lok Sabha Secretariat, stated that a Parliamentary Friendship Group between India and the Philippines has been constituted for the current Lok Sabha term to strengthen parliamentary-level engagement between the two countries.

“In this connection, the Hon’ble Speaker, Lok Sabha is pleased to nominate you as the President of the India –Philippines Parliamentary Friendship Group,” the letter addressed to Gogoi said.

The letter, dated February 23, was issued by L.V. Ramana, Director, Conference and Protocol Branch, Lok Sabha Secretariat, and carries official reference number 35/04/2026/C&P.

Parliamentary Friendship Groups are informal forums formed within Parliament to promote bilateral ties, facilitate dialogue between legislators, and enhance mutual understanding on issues of common interest.

These groups often play a key role in strengthening people-to-people and institutional linkages alongside formal diplomatic engagements.

India and the Philippines share growing cooperation across multiple sectors, including defence, maritime security, trade, education and cultural exchanges.

Parliamentary-level interaction is seen as an important component in further deepening bilateral relations between the two democracies.

The constitution of the India–Philippines Parliamentary Friendship Group for the 18th Lok Sabha reflects India’s continued emphasis on expanding engagement with Southeast Asian nations under its Act East Policy.

As President of the Friendship Group, Gogoi is expected to lead parliamentary interactions, coordinate exchanges with Filipino lawmakers, and contribute to strengthening legislative cooperation between the two countries during the tenure of the current Lok Sabha.

Further details regarding the composition of the Friendship Group and its activities are expected to be announced by the Lok Sabha Secretariat in due course.