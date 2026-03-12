Gaurav Gogoi opposes removal of Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed’s name from Barpeta Medical College

Guwahati:Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Thursday strongly criticised the Assam government’s reported decision to remove the name of former President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed from the Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital in Barpeta, calling the move an insult to a distinguished Assamese personality and freedom fighter.

In a statement posted on social media, Gogoi expressed deep concern over the decision, alleging that the move undermines the legacy of one of Assam’s most prominent figures.

He said that Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed was not only a respected freedom fighter but also the first Assamese to serve as the President of India.

Ahmed, who served as the fifth President of India from 1974 until his death in 1977, is remembered for his contributions to the country and for representing Assam at the highest constitutional office.

Gogoi said removing his name from the Barpeta Medical College raises serious questions about the rationale behind the government’s decision. “The Assam government’s decision to remove the name of Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed from the Barpeta Medical College is extremely unfortunate and deeply hurtful to the sentiments of the people of Assam,” Gogoi said.

He further alleged that the move may be politically motivated and questioned whether the state government was attempting to pursue divisive politics for electoral gains.

According to the Congress leader, such actions risk erasing the legacy of eminent Assamese personalities who have contributed significantly to the nation.

Gogoi said the decision not only disrespects a former President but also undermines the contributions of a prominent freedom fighter and an eminent son of Assam who served the nation with distinction.

Calling on the state government to reconsider the move, Gogoi urged the authorities to retain the name of Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed for the Barpeta Medical College. He also emphasised that honouring the contributions of great personalities from Assam and preserving their legacy is the collective responsibility of the people of the state.

Earlier on Wednesday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma defended the state cabinet’s decision to rename the Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital, saying the move was taken to maintain uniformity in the naming pattern of government medical colleges across the state.

CM Sarma said most state-run medical colleges in Assam are named after their geographical locations, and the decision was made to bring the Barpeta institution in line with that convention. The development follows a cabinet meeting held on Tuesday, where the Assam government approved the renaming of the institution located in Barpeta district.



