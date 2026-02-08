'Gaurav Gogoi was digitally silent for 10 days in Pakistan': Assam CM raises questions

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday raised serious allegations against Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi, saying he went digitally silent for at least 10 days during his visit to Pakistan, while the country's Interior Ministry changed the visa permissions of the Congress leader.

Speaking to reporters here, CM Sarma said, “When Gaurav Gogoi went to Pakistan for a visit in 2013, his permission to visit cities was changed by Pakistan’s Interior Ministry, and Congress MP went absolutely silent on digital platforms, which raises several questions about his activity during that period.”

According to the Chief Minister, Gogoi, "might have gone through some 'training' sessions' while he was staying in Islamabad for 10 days.

“The person was changed completely after those 10 days of silence. It was in December 2013 when Gogoi visited Pakistan, and later he became a Lok Sabha MP in 2014. Once he entered Parliament, he started to ask sensitive questions related to national security, and this activity is sealing my doubt that the Congress leader was brainwashed by Pakistan intelligence during the visit,” the CM said.

CM Sarma also raised another objection that Tarun Gogoi was the Chief Minister of Assam up to 2016, and Gaurav Gogoi, after being trained by Pakistan, used to reside in the Chief Minister’s bungalow, which was a very dangerous situation.

“Someone who silently visits Pakistan and stays in the CM’s residence is a great threat to the state’s security,” the Chief Minister said.

CM Sarma further stated that allegations involving Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh and Elizabeth Gogoi, the wife of Gaurav Gogoi, Congress MP and Deputy Leader of the Congress in Parliament, were extremely serious and could not be treated as an ordinary matter.

The Chief Minister asserted that the involvement of a sitting Member of Parliament elevated the issue beyond the purview of a routine investigation. “These are grave allegations. When a sitting MP, who is also the Deputy Leader of the Congress party in Parliament, is linked to Pakistan in any manner, the matter automatically assumes greater significance,” CM Sarma said.



