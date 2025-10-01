Gehlot condemns 'Shastra Poojan' inside Rajasthan University; police action against NSUI workers

Jaipur: Former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday visited a student from the NSUI in hospital who got injured in a police clash in Rajasthan University campus on Tuesday.

The former Rajasthan Chief Minister also strongly condemned the recent incidents of violence at Rajasthan University, where RSS workers allegedly carried out a 'Shastra Poojan (weapon worship)' programme inside the university campus.

He further questioned the role of the university administration and called the event a dangerous precedent that goes against the spirit of educational institutions.

"It is highly irresponsible and condemnable that the university administration allowed a politically-affiliated organisation like the RSS to conduct a Shastra Poojan programme inside the campus," said Gehlot.

"Universities are meant to be centres of learning, not grounds for political and ideological aggression," he said.

Gehlot stated that the university authorities, including the Vice Chancellor, appear to be working under pressure from the RSS, and this incident reflects growing attempts to saffronise educational spaces in the state.

"Following the event, when NSUI workers raised objections to the RSS activity, they were met with violence. Several NSUI members, including State President Vinod Jakhar, were arrested. Videos from the scene reveal that police officials themselves were involved in vandalising vehicles belonging to NSUI workers," Gehlot alleged.

"I have spoken to the Jaipur Police Commissioner and conveyed my deep displeasure over this misconduct by the police," said Gehlot. "I have requested immediate action to secure the release of those wrongfully detained," he added.

Meanwhile, former CM Gehlot also spoke with one Ravindra Meghwal, a student who was seriously injured in the clash, and assured him of all possible support, including better medical treatment.

He emphasised that using campuses to promote weapons and ideology-based programs endangers the academic environment and sends a troubling message to the youth.

"This is not the culture of Rajasthan. We will continue to raise our voice against such activities," Gehlot concluded.



