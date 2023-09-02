Live
Just In
Gehlot meets Pratapgarh victim; announces govt job, Rs 10Lakh aid for her
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday met with the Pratapgarh victim who was paraded naked by her-in-laws and announced Rs 10 lakh and a government job for the victim.
“The inhuman act in Dhariyavad is extremely intolerable and highly condemnable. This daughter of Rajasthan is very brave and she faced such painful moments with great courage. This is a very poor tribal family whose condition left me concerned,” the Chief Minister said.
He also announced financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh and government job for the victim.
“A SIT has also been formed while eleven people have been arrested. I also spoke to the victim’s family and assured them that justice will prevail. I offered her a government job and will also deposit Rs 10 lakh in her account,” the Chief Minister said.