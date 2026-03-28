Gehlot promoted his son, public rejected him: BJP ​

Jaipur: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore on Saturday launched a sharp attack on former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, accusing him of being disconnected from reality and attempting to mislead the public. ​

Rathore said Gehlot’s statements on Intezaar Shastra are far removed from Haqeeqat Shastra (ground reality), adding that his remarks are an attempt to hide past failures.​

Targeting Gehlot over dynastic politics, Rathore alleged that the former Chief Minister, driven by “putra‑moh” (obsession with his son), sidelined several deserving leaders to promote Vaibhav Gehlot. ​

He claimed that despite being fielded from Jodhpur and Jalore, Vaibhav was rejected by the public.

Rathore also referred to the Rajasthan Cricket Association elections, alleging that senior leader Rameshwar Dudi was sidelined in an attempt to establish Gehlot’s son politically. ​

“It is ironic that Gehlot now advises others against nepotism,” he remarked.​

Rathore accused the previous Congress government of mismanagement and corruption during the COVID‑19 pandemic, particularly in the procurement of medicines, medical equipment, and Remdesivir injections. ​

He further claimed that out of 4,148 announcements made during Gehlot’s tenure, 2,208 remained unfulfilled.​

Responding to criticism over the IPD Tower project, Rathore said the previous government initiated projects without proper planning, including a lack of parking and expert consultation.​

He stated that the current government has rectified these issues, with construction now reaching the 23rd floor and completion expected by January 2027.​

On employment, Rathore said the Bhajanlal Sharma government is ensuring transparent recruitment, adding that 92,000 jobs have been provided so far, recruitment for 1.53 lakh posts is underway, and policy is based on “no favouritism, no corruption.”​

He highlighted the impact of the ongoing West Asia conflict involving Iran, the United States, and Israel, noting its effect on global oil supply.​

He said India imports nearly 80 per cent of its petroleum from the region, making price fluctuations inevitable. ​

Despite crude prices crossing $122 per barrel, he noted that the Centre reduced excise duty by Rs 10, bearing an annual burden of around Rs 1.75 lakh crore.​

Rathore said the Rajasthan government has taken steps to ensure uninterrupted fuel and gas supply, including launching a 24×7 helpline, supplying to over 1.84 crore domestic consumers, plans to add 5 lakh new PNG connections, and a crackdown on black marketing, hoarding, and illegal refilling. ​

He added that FIRs have been registered and inspections conducted at multiple locations to ensure compliance.​

Referring to a recent all‑party meeting convened by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Rathore said the government is working to ensure the supply of fuel, gas, and fertilisers, and appealed for cooperation from all parties.​

He accused Congress of internal contradictions, saying that while it demands meetings, its leaders continue to indulge in political rhetoric.​

On the economic front, Rathore said Rajasthan’s Gross State Domestic Product is projected to reach Rs 21.52 lakh crore by 2026–27, marking a 41.93 per cent increase compared to the previous regime. ​

He added that per capita income has risen from Rs 1.67 lakh to Rs 2.02 lakh, capital expenditure has doubled, and the current government has implemented 19 key policies.​

Concluding his remarks, Rathore said this is not the time for political mudslinging, but for unity in the interest of the state and the country. ​

He claimed that public participation in Congress programmes is declining due to a lack of issues, and asserted that the Bhajanlal government remains committed to development and public welfare.​