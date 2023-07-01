Live
Gehlot to rope in Social Media influencers for Assembly Polls
Jaipur: The Rajasthan government will be roping in social media influencers to publicise its welfare work on social media ahead of the upcoming assembly election.
The Ashok Gehlot-led government in a notification on June 26 said that in addition to the print and electronic media, social media influencers will now be hired to advertise the government's works.
According to the notification, the influencers will be paid up to 5 lakh per month depending on a variety of parameters, including the number of followers they have and the material they post. "The Rajasthan government would grant advertisements to social media sites like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube, which are being operated from within or outside the state, in order to make the state government's public welfare programmes accessible to the general public swiftly.