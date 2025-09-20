Gen-Z backs nationalist ideology: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on ABVP's victory in DU polls

Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Saturday hailed the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's (ABVP) victory in the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections, stating that the results reflect that India's youth backed nationalism and development-driven politics.

He emphasised that while the BJP and ABVP are not directly connected organisationally, they are united by a shared vision of a strong and progressive India.

Commenting on the recent DUSU elections, where the ABVP emerged victorious on three key posts, Union Minister Shekhawat said the outcome reflects the ideological alignment of today's youth with nationalist and development-centric values.

"The BJP has no direct organisational link with ABVP, but we share the same ideological commitment to a strong and developed India," he said.

"This is not just a student election win - it's a statement by the youth in support of the nation's progress.”

He noted that the wide margin of ABVP's victory indicates growing support for those who work in the national interest, as opposed to those who "spread confusion, challenge constitutional institutions, and weaken the democratic fabric".

"This result mirrors the mindset of the youth - future-oriented, grounded in national values, and determined to take the country forward," he said.

The Minister also strongly criticised the Congress, stating that the kind of language used by its leaders is a reflection of the political culture they have inherited from their current leadership.

He was responding to derogatory remarks made by the Jodhpur District Congress President targeting the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Addressing the media after a public hearing at his residence, the Union Minister said such statements go against the values enshrined in the Constitution.

"Babasaheb Ambedkar never endorsed such rhetoric. Mahatma Gandhi, who laid the foundation of our democracy, stood for restraint - in both action and speech. Unfortunately, those who invoke the names of Ambedkar and Gandhi today seem to abandon their principles in practice," Shekhawat remarked.

He added, "This pattern of aggression and indecency in public discourse is not new to the Congress. It is a legacy passed down from their present leadership."

The Union Minister also commended Congress leader Suparsh Bhandari for publicly condemning the remarks made by the grand old party's district president.

"His call for an apology and reference to ‘Kshama Veerasya Bhushanam’ (Forgiveness is the adornment of the brave) is a courageous and commendable gesture," he said.

"We too have the ability to retaliate, but our leadership has never encouraged such political culture," Gajendra Singh Shekhawat emphasised.

"The Congress party should introspect. If it fails to do so, the public will certainly respond at the ballot box," he said.