General Anil Chauhan pays tributes to India’s first CDS General Bipin Rawat on his birth anniversary​

New Delhi: Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on Monday paid rich tribute to General Bipin Rawat, India’s first Chief of Defence Staff, on his birth anniversary.​

In a message on social media, the Headquarters, Integrated Defence Staff, said, “General Anil Chauhan, #CDS and All Ranks of the #IndianArmedForces pay solemn tribute to General Bipin Rawat, India’s first Chief of Defence Staff, on his Birth Anniversary.”​

“We remember him as a visionary #MilitaryLeader who dedicated his life to strengthening the Nation's security architecture and advancing #Jointness across the Armed Forces,” it said.​

Born on March 16, 1958, General Rawat served as the first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of the Indian Armed Forces from January 2020 until his death in a helicopter crash in December 2021.​

Earlier, the IDS Headquarters said in a statement that topics related to naval aviation capabilities and infrastructure supporting the Indian Navy’s maritime operations topped the agenda as Higher Defence Management Course (HDMC-21) participants visited Naval Base, Karwar, and INS Hansa.​

The Headquarters, Integrated Defence Staff, said in a social media post, “Participant officers, including 12 from friendly foreign nations, undergoing #HDMC21 at #CDM, along with the faculty, visited the Naval Base, Karwar. They received comprehensive briefings on the existing and upcoming world‑class infrastructure supporting the Indian Navy’s maritime operations.”​

“The delegation also visited #INS Hansa and Goa Shipyard Ltd (GSL), gaining insights into India’s naval aviation capabilities and indigenous shipbuilding prowess. The visit highlighted the Navy’s #OperationalReadiness in the #MaritimeDomain and GSL’s pivotal role in achieving #Aatmanirbharta in #DefenceShipbuilding,” it said.​

“Maj Gen G Srinivas, Commandant, #CDM, interacted with #FOGA Rear Admiral Ajay D Theophilus, reinforcing the strong bond between #CDM and the #IndianNavy,” said the official.​

The official social media account of Goa Naval Area said, “Higher Defence Management Course (HDMC-21) participants visited #INSHansa #Goa on 13 Mar 26. The delegation headed by Maj Gen G Srinivas, Commandant, College of Defence Management, included 04 Heads of Faculty, 24 Directing Staff, 155 participants and 12 officers from Friendly Foreign Countries. The visit gave the officers first-hand insight into naval air operations.”​