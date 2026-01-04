Gentle custodian of a cinematic legacy: CM Stalin remembers AVM Saravanan

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Sunday recalled the life and legacy of veteran film producer A. V. M. Saravanan, describing him as a rare personality who combined cultural commitment, social sensitivity and quiet influence.

Paying tribute at a commemorative event in Virugambakkam, CM Stalin said Saravanan's contribution went far beyond cinema, leaving a lasting imprint on public life and civic consciousness in Tamil Nadu.

After unveiling Saravanan's portrait, the Chief Minister said the story of Tamil cinema would remain incomplete without the institution of AVM Studios, founded by A. V. Meiyappa Chettiar and later carefully preserved and strengthened by Saravanan.

He noted that Saravanan chose continuity over spectacle, ensuring that AVM Studios retained its values and relevance even as cinema underwent sweeping technological and creative changes.

CM Stalin traced Saravanan's ideological roots to the Dravidian movement, recalling that as a student he won a speech competition by delivering dialogues from the landmark film Parasakthi. That early association, he said, shaped Saravanan's lifelong engagement with social justice, rational thought and progressive ideas, which subtly informed his work and worldview.

Highlighting the close bond between the AVM family and former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, CM Stalin referred to several personal and political interactions, including the launch of Saravanan's magazine "Hello Madras" and Karunanidhi's direct intervention during a critical labour strike at AVM Studios. These moments, he said, reflected a relationship built on trust, respect and shared values.

Sharing personal recollections, CM Stalin said he often met Saravanan during morning walks at Marina Beach when he was the Mayor of Chennai.

"He never spoke loudly, but his suggestions on urban development and civic responsibility were always thoughtful and relevant," the Chief Minister said.

Saravanan also actively supported public awareness campaigns on cleanliness and waste segregation, which were screened in cinema halls to reach a wider audience.

Concluding his tribute, CM Stalin said Saravanan believed that society and art must constantly evolve while remaining rooted in human values.

"He led not through power or position, but through warmth and goodwill," he said, adding that Saravanan's legacy would endure through the institution he nurtured and the lives he touched.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, lyricist Vairamuthu, and several members of the film fraternity and cultural community attended the event.



