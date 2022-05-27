German Teacher Took Initiative To Renovate Government Schools Of Kerala
- Maria Kasselmann, a former primary school teacher from Germany who visited India, was taken aback by the absence of basic amenities.
- Maria then launched a donation campaign in Germany in 2008, requesting financial assistance from locals.
Maria Kasselmann, a former primary school teacher from Germany who visited India, was taken aback by the absence of basic amenities. She took the initiative to turn the school into an ideal institute with all of the necessary amenities.
She began her journey as a primary school teacher in Holland and then became a photographer, travelling extensively and discovering many regions of the globe. However, in the mid-2000s, a hip problem put a stop to her trips and prompted her to undergo surgery. By that time, she had settled in Germany and was unable to walk due to my health problems. She chance to run across a yoga instructor there, who gave her some tips on how to enhance her health.