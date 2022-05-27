German Teacher Took Initiative To Renovate Government Schools Of Kerala

Maria Kasselmann, a former primary school teacher from Germany who visited India, was taken aback by the absence of basic amenities. She took the initiative to turn the school into an ideal institute with all of the necessary amenities.



She began her journey as a primary school teacher in Holland and then became a photographer, travelling extensively and discovering many regions of the globe. However, in the mid-2000s, a hip problem put a stop to her trips and prompted her to undergo surgery. By that time, she had settled in Germany and was unable to walk due to my health problems. She chance to run across a yoga instructor there, who gave her some tips on how to enhance her health.



Maria claims that her guide advised her to seek treatment in India. So, in 2008, she flew to Kerala's southern city of Kovalam. She came upon an Anganwadi in Thrissur while travelling through town.

When she entered, she discovered a leaking roof, damaged benches, and peeling paint on the walls. The children lacked access to safe drinking water and sanitary restrooms. There were also no toys, stationery, no ventilation or power provided by ceiling fans. I was concerned about their situation, so I decided to take action.

Maria purchased stationery, uniforms, books, toys, and other stuff for the children with three days left before returning to Germany. However, she came home with the desire to do more to improve the lives of these youngsters. She told her partner about her experience and conveyed her desire to raise cash and restore the school for the kids.

Maria then launched a donation campaign in Germany in 2008, requesting financial assistance from locals. All of the monies raised as a result of her endeavour assisted the school in becoming an ideal institute with all of the necessary amenities.

The school was repaired, painted, and new benches were installed, as well as study materials for the pupils. Soon after, she learned of three additional schools in the area in need of assistance. When she learned that the children had to walk kilometres to get to school, she decided that renovating the structure was the least she could do.

She then went on to raise more money for the same cause. A small idea grew into a full-fledged campaign, and she founded Positive Power for Children eV, an NGO dedicated to the renovation of outdated government schools.

Her actions have been recognised by government officials, who have taken notice and taken steps to improve school conditions. She explained that at first, coordinating with government officials was tough because it required time to establish a connection with them. Officials backed her up after they were convinced of her efforts. Today, they disperse some monies to paint schools or offer other equipment in response to teacher requests.