Germany To Expand Skilled Labour Visas For Indian Professionals, PM Modi Welcomes Initiative

Germany has announced plans to significantly raise the cap on skilled labour visas and work permits for Indian professionals. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his approval of the decision, stating that it would provide fresh impetus to Germany's economic growth.

During Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s third visit to India on Friday, PM Modi shared the news at a press briefing. The German government will now increase the number of visas granted annually to skilled Indian workers from 20,000 to 90,000.

"When India's energy combines with Germany's precision, and Germany's engineering meets India's innovation, the result is a brighter future for the Indo-Pacific and the entire world," PM Modi remarked.

India and Germany previously signed a migration agreement in 2022 to enhance mobility for professionals and students. In addition to increasing visa numbers, Germany has committed to streamlining its visa application process and improving the recognition of Indian professional qualifications.

This policy shift comes as Germany faces a shortage of skilled workers, with over 5.7 lakh job vacancies across various sectors, according to the German Economic Institute. The new visa plan is seen as a crucial measure to attract foreign talent and address these gaps in the workforce.